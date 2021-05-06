Traders want Akim Oda MCE reappointed

Regional News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: GNA

Traders in Akim Oda have appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reappoint Madam Victoria Adu as Chief Executive for Birim Central Municipal to continue with the several development initiatives.



Speaking to journalists in Akim Oda, the traders pleaded with the President to consider the competence already shown by Madam Adu during her tenure and nominate her for the job for continuous progress.



Madam Yaa Kwartemaa, Secretary of Clothes Sellers Association in Akim Oda, said the caretaker MCE had worked to address challenges confronting the municipality.



She said Madam Adu worked for the construction of classroom blocks and provided several pieces of furniture for basic schools, which had mitigated the burden on parents and helped promote quality education.



“Also, some market structure problems have been solved and the rest are under construction,” she added.



Madam Ama Asantewaa, a trader, said during the MCE's administration, the Municipality was selected to benefit from the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Programme (GSCSP).



She said during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Madam Adu supported traders and the public with hand sanitisers, nose masks, veronica buckets, soap and other protective items.



The initiative help families and households to make some savings as a result since people did not have to buy any COVID protective gears with their pocket monies, she stressed.