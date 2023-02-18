Traders storm radio station with 'no Ken, no vote' placards

Regional News of Saturday, 18 February 2023

Source: Nana Peprah

Scores of traders within the Kumasi Metropolis have demanded Kennedy Agyapong be made flagbearer of the NPP in the upcoming presidential primaries or NPP should forget to break the eight.



According to the traders, they will never waste their time to cast vote should the NPP delegates fail to bring the Assin Central Member of Parliament as the flagbearer.



Most of these traders who came from trading hubs like the Central Market, Bantama, Racecourse, Kejetia, PZ and Dr. Mensah, stormed the studios of Kumasi-based Sompa FM with inscriptions on placards "No Ken, No Vote".



Speaking on Ken's hour programme monitored by this reporter, the traders begged NPP delegates to make sure they vote massively for Kennedy Agyapong since he is the best choice and hope for the masses.



Describing him as their own, the traders revealed that Kennedy Agyapong who started from scratch in trade coupled with the numerous life experiences before becoming who he is today knows the suffering of the masses.



Comparing him to the biblical David, Agya Sarfo, a trader from the Central Market said, Kennedy, has been a plant that bears good fruits to benefit all Ghanaians and parts of the world in general. He recalled how Kennedy Agyapong supported victims of the Haiti Tsunami with $1 million in 2010 where he indicated that Kennedy's kind heart for the poor is unmatched.



"We know Kennedy to be someone who empathises with the suffering of the vulnerable all the time. He is able to do that because he came from a poor background and when it comes to trading too, he has been a trader who started from scratch.



"No one can make the lives of traders better than Kennedy Agyapong. Trading holds the greatest part of our economy and we all testify that most Ghanaians are traders. But a leader who can drive the sector to transform the economy has been a challenge for many years. If we are now blessed to have someone with all these qualities to step in, why do we have to ignore him?" Agya Sarfo said.



"This is the time for business persons and Kennedy is the hope. His fairness and just behaviour make him perfect for the presidency. He has done a lot for Race-course and Asanteman in general, we're therefore pleading with the general public and the delegates to support Kennedy's bid else they should forget breaking the eight". A female trader from Racecourse said.



Another trader from Dr. Mensah urged Ghanaians to endorse Kennedy Agyapong if they want the country to succeed.



"We have had lawyers, professors etc but none of them could resolve our challenge for us. It is time to try a trader who has known poverty before". Adwoa Nyarko from Dr. Mensah added.



Another trader who hailed the honourable member for not being discriminant said Kennedy's gesture do not consider beneficiaries' affiliation.

"I remember how he sponsored a son of an NDC man within his constituency to offer medicine abroad. How many politicians will do this?". She quizzed.



The traders have therefore entreated the NPP delegates to bring Kennedy Ohene Agyapong as their flagbearer to fulfil the will of Ghanaians.