Regional News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: GNA

Traders in Sunyani complain over poor sales in COVID-19 nose masks

The poor sales is due to drastic reduction in the wearing of the masks among the populace

Traders in COVID-19 nose masks in the Sunyani Municipality on Thursday complained about poor sales due to drastic reduction in the wearing of the masks among the populace in the Municipality.



They told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) market survey at the Sunyani Central Business District that demand for the masks had gone down, making business unattractive.



Madam Faustina Akua Achiaa, a trader, recounted how she used to sell more than three boxes of nose masks daily when the price was pegged at GHC2, saying even now the price is GHC1, she cannot sell even a box.



“It is extremely difficult to sell even a box of mask a day,” she lamented, observing that “passengers who used to buy our product do not even look at us at all.



“Our few customers are only people mostly in private cars who sometimes buy four or five pieces,” another trader, Samuel Kwaku Kyeremeh stated.



He noted that public education on the COVID-19 had also gone down in the Municipality, and called on health and other relevant institutions to scale-up the campaign to stem the possible spread of the disease.

