Traders at Laasi market laud Deputy ER Minister for reconstructing market

About 80 market women plying their trade at the Laasi market at Odumase Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern region are full of gratitude to the Deputy Eastern Regional Minister for the major facelift he has given to the dilapidated market.



The facelift, according to the women will greatly improve their trading activities as the new facility creates a convenience atmosphere for trading activities.



The Deputy Minister, Samuel Nuettey Ayertey together with Municipal Chief Executive for Lower Manya Krobo Municipal commissioned the market centre to support community livelihood which is intended to provide a serene environment for business activities.



The reconstructed Laasi market, one of the oldest market facilities in the municipality had been in a poor state since time immemorial and hasn’t seen any major facelifts during the period.



The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister and also the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Area, who lobbied for the construction of the new facility said the market women were relocated to a temporal place to pave way for the construction works.



The project, he said, was just the beginning of the many developmental projects the community would receive should he become their Member of Parliament.



“This is just the beginning and they [traders] are very happy that I’ve come to their aid to put this edifice into reality,” he said.



He urged the people of the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency to give him the opportunity to lead them by voting massively for him in the upcoming general elections.



He said the Laasi market is part of other mini market projects he earmarked for construction; the others he mentioned included the Kpong and Akuse mini markets.



Mr. Ayertey speaking at the short ceremony to commission the facility said the newly constructed market would enable residents of the community to undertake their day to day economic trading activities to improve their lives as well as increase revenue generation.



MCE for Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly, Simon Kweku Tetteh expressed his gratitude to the Deputy Minister for facilitating the project to ease the difficulties for the people.



Underscoring the importance of a market centre in the rural communities, the Assembly Chief said this cannot be over emphasized regarding the significant role it plays in the local economy of community members as well as revenue generation at the district level for implementation of development projects.



Mr. Tetteh said there is the need for all district assemblies to invest the tax payer’s monies into developmental projects through the provision of basic social amenities such as market centres, clinics, toilet facilities as well as schools.



He called on the people to translate their appreciation to the deputy minister into votes for him during the 2020 general elections so he can continue the good works for them.



Assembly man for the Korletsom Electoral Area, Sheileshe Michael who lobbied for the project for its implementation expressed gratitude to the deputy minister for embarking on the project within the municipality to support community livelihood.



He said he will ensure that traders take proper care of the facility, stressing that the right measures would be put in place to ensure a good maintenance culture.



Some of the traders who spoke said the newly constructed market centre is a major relief adding it would boost economic activities in the area as well as create more business opportunity for residences within the community.



They expressed gratitude to Mr. Samuel Nuettey Ayertey for constructing a modern market, adding “The efforts of the deputy minister to bring development to the doorstep of residents, especially women within the municipality would not go unnoticed”.



The traders further said the new market would help to sustain business trading activities in the communities.

