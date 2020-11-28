Regional News of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: GNA

Traders at Kojokrom market worried over bad drainage system

Traders at the Kojokrom Market in the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis (STMA) have expressed fear over the perennial flooding in the market, which leads to loss of wares and other valuable items.



The traders, especially those behind the Market from the main entrance to the market and close to the main lorry station and surroundings are the worst affected.



Against this background, the traders reiterated the need to ensure that urgent measures were put in place to curtail the menace, which often leads to financial losses.



According to them, the area is often flooded even with the slightest rain which leads to damages, adding that the flood breaks into their shops, destroy property and leave many stranded sometimes.



Many of the affected traders who spoke to the GNA in an interview attributed the flood menace to a gutter that runs behind the Market which has not been constructed.



At the main wooden bridge joining the market from the lorry station, a footwear dealer who gave her name as Auntie Araba, lamented that her shop which was near the gutter flooded and in the process swept away her wares worth hundreds of Cedis.



Maame Asaba, a trader near the rail line fence wall lamented that the floodwaters had washed away many of her valuables and called on STMA to visit the area and help address the challenge.



A trader who sells groundnut and cereals bewailed that her container shop was filled with floodwaters after a few hours in recent heavy rains, destroying her stuff and some personal belongings.



After touring the Market, the GNA uncovered that the drain had been engulfed with heaps of rubbish, blocking the free flow of the waters, while stench emanated from them as floods swept away garbage and debris.



However, Nana Ekua Praba, the Vice market Queen commended the efforts of the City Authority and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mr Joe Ghartey for their continuous support rendered to them at the Market.



She, therefore, pleaded with them to make it a priority to construct the gutter in question to control the water and avert the troubles it posed to the traders.



Mr Napoleon Agyemang, Assembly Member for the Kojokrom Electoral Area where the Market sits when contacted, bemoaned the lackadaisical attitude of some hawkers around the outskirts of the Market who does not want to go into the Market to sell and said the Assembly would soon discern on them.



He also promised to champion the plea of the traders for the construction of the gutters and making sure that the entire drainage system around the Market becomes proper.

