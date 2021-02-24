Regional News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Traders at Anloga market defy coronavirus safety protocols

A cross section of people at the Anloga Market

Correspondence from Volta Region



A visit to the Anloga Market by GhanaWeb observed that most of the traders at the market do not have their nose masks on despite the place being congested with both traders and customers.



The few who also have theirs have pulled it down to their chin. Also, there is an absence of handwashing buckets at vantage points for customers to wash their hands from the entrances of shops and the main entrance of the market.



During this time of the COVID-19 pandemic, traders of the market see everything as normal and as such move about doing their activities freely without adhering to any protocols.



Trading in the market entails shouting in order to attract customers or draw the attention of the customers passing by to the goods sold at the market. This is seen as the marketing mode to all the traders at the market and so because of that, the traders at the Anloga market see no need of wearing the nose mask.



Speaking to Madam Donudenu, she said, “I believe there is COVID-19 19, however with my nose mask on, how will I be able to attract my customers in buying my goods? Selling nowadays is competitive so I have to try my best in attracting my customers to come and buy by shouting”.



Also, speaking to a man who insists his name remains anonymous, he said, “When I come to sell my goods at the market place, I don’t go anywhere. I always sit at one particular place that is to say where I sell till, I close, therefore there is no need for me to put my mask on. However, if there is a need to move out of where I sell to a fellow trader, that is when I wear my nose mask”



“I have my nose mask in my pocket but the reason behind me not wearing it is that I am suffering from Catarrh therefore I have to remove it. Also, putting on the mask always causes difficulty in breathing therefore I have to remove it in order to breathe properly”. Said by Madam Dzameshie Lydia.



Few of the traders who have their masks on and constitute about 5 percent appealed to the National Commission for Civic Education to consistently educate the traders in the market on the importance and need of observing the COVID-19 protocols since they, as traders are the high risk group of people that can contract the COVID-19 virus when they come into contact with people who do not observe the protocols.