Source: GNA

Trader remanded over robbery

Ransford Takyi Boateng and two other accomplices attacked and robbed three persons

The Nkawie circuit court has remanded a 20-year-old trader, who mounted a barrier at Bremang in Kumasi and robbed people at gun point, into police custody.



Ransford Takyi Boateng and two other accomplices, who are now at large, were said to have attacked and robbed three persons of their mobile phones, cash and other items, during the operations from September 9 to 12, this year.



His plea was not taken and he would reappear before the court presided over by Mr Johnson Abbey on September 29, this year.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sylvanus Dalimeida told the court that Boateng and his gang succeeded in robbing three persons of their valuable items in the three days of operation at a spot at Bremang, a suburb of Kumasi.



He said the suspect was arrested on the third day of the operations, when a taxi driver who saw them snatching the bag of one of their victims, crashed his car into the motorbike they were using to attack their victims.



DSP Boateng said the two accomplices of the suspect managed to escape and the police are on a manhunt to arrest them.





