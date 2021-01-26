Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 26 January 2021

Source: GNA

Trader held for robbery and spraying pepper into victim’s eyes

Accused persons have been charged with conspiracy to commit crime and robbery

Solomon Antwi Agyei, a trader, who allegedly pepper-sprayed a mechanic’s eyes before robbing him of a Honda Civic Accord vehicle, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.



Agyei 35, and Yaw Osei, his accomplice now at large, had told the complainant, a 55 year old auto mechanic, that they wanted to verify the car documents at the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority(DVLA)offices near the 37 Military Hospital but on their way, he demanded for the Agyei’s driver license which led to the unfolding events,



Agyei then passed through his supposed home at Dzorwulu to pick his license but on his return, Agyei sprayed pepper into the eyes of the complainant and ordered him to alight else they would kill him.



Agyei, who is also a driver, is additionally facing a charge of causing unlawful damage.



Accused has pleaded not guilty to the charges and the court presided over by Mrs. Adelaide Abui Kadey remanded him into Police custody to reappear on February 10.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Martin Adu Acheampong said the complainant, Mr. Paul Sekyere resided at Chantan, Accra while Agyei and Osei, now at large were from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.



Chief Inspector Acheampong said the complainant was given a Honda Civic Saloon car 2018 model with plate number DP5318 E belonging to his cousin’s wife, one Lisa Owusu.



Prosecution said the complainant parked the vehicle valued GHS85,000 in front of his shop at Hong Kong ,near Kata Hotel in Accra with the inscription “for Sale” on the vehicle.



On January 8, this year, at about 12:00 noon Agyei and Osei approached the complainant and expressed interest in purchasing the vehicle.



They however told the complainant that they would be going back to Obuasi to prepare and purchase the vehicle.



Prosecution said based on that, the complainant prepared all the documents of the vehicle and on January 11, 2021 at about 11:30 am, the accused persons returned to the complainant.



The prosecutor said Agyei told the complainant that they wanted to send the vehicle to the Licensing office at 37 to ensure that all the documents on the vehicle were genuine.



Before leaving, prosecution said Agyei requested to drive the vehicle while Osei sat at the back and the complainant seated in front.

Police Chief Inspector Acheampong said on their way, the Police stopped them and requested Agyei to produce his driver’s license but he could not.



Agyei therefore passed by the house at Dzorwulu under the pretext of picking up his license.



On his return, prosecution said Agyei turned off the ignition key and sprayed some substance suspected to be pepper spray into the face of the complainant.



Agyei then asked the complainant to alight from the car else they will kill him. Prosecution said the complainant held on to Agyei and attempted to pull out the ignition key.



The two accused persons started struggling with the complainant and the car veered off and the fender hit a nearby wall.



Prosecution said these attracted some witnesses to the scene who assisted him to arrest Agyei but Yaw Osei escaped.



Police Chief Inspector Acheampong said the complainant who sustained some injuries was given a medical form by the Police to attend hospital.



At the charge office, Prosecution said Agyei pretended to call Osei on phone to come to the Police station but Osei never showed up.



Prosecution said when the car was searched, a black backpack containing a jack knife and white envelope, adding that there was some irritating scent suspected to be pepper spray in the car.



In Agyei’s investigation caution statement, he admitted the offence but denied knowing the residence of Osei.