Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: GNA

Trader granted bail over assault

Court has granted a GH¢10,000 bail

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Court has granted a GH¢10,000 bail with two sureties, to a trader who assaulted a phone dealer.



Vincent Appiah pleaded not guilty to the charges and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Abdul Razak Musah on the 9th March 2021, this year.



Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Michael Koole told the court that, the complainant, Bismark Osei was a trader who deals in mobile phones at Adum in Kumasi.



He said the accused was also a trader and both of them reside in the same vicinity at Apire in the Kumasi metropolis.



Prosecution said, in the month of November 2020, the accused sought the assistance of the complainant to get him an iPhone 6 mobile phone to buy.



He said the accused offered to pay an amount of GH¢700.00 for the phone and promised to reward the complainant with GH¢100.00 if he was able to get him the required phone.



Chief Inspector Koole said in the afternoon of the same day, the complainant met the accused at a drinking spot within the neighbourhood and handed to him an iPhone 6, which he had brought from town.



The prosecution said after inspecting the phone, the accused rejected it claiming it was not an original iPhone 6.



He said the accused then handed over the phone to a friend to also inspect it.



Chief Inspector Koole said, the complainant was not happy about the turn of events and collected the phone with the intention of returning it to the owner to refund the money to the accused.



He said the accused, however, attacked the complainant and insisted on taking the phone back from him but the complainant resisted.



Mr Koole said the accused in the process assaulted the complainant and managed to take the phone from his pocket.



The prosecution said, the complainant later reported the matter to the Apire Police and was issued with a Police Medical report form to attend hospital.



Chief Inspector Koole said the accused was later arrested and in his cautioned statement admitted the offence and was charged.



