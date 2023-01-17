Trader granted bail for allegedly defrauding a driver

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Source: GNA

A 52-year-old trader, who allegedly took GH₵28,000.00 from a driver under the pretext of obtaining a Mexican Visa for him but failed has been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court.



He is said to have travelled to Kumasi to attend to his sick mother and used the money to settle her mother's medical bills.



Mr Michael Adjei Gyasi, charged with defrauding by false pretense pleaded not guilty.



The Court presided over by Mrs Susana Eduful admitted the accused person to GH₵ 80,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified with a title document in their name.



The case has been adjourned to March 8, 2023.



The fact as presented by Police Inspector Okuffo Teye was that the complainant, Mr Sampson Dzelu, was a driver and a resident of Amasaman, while the accused person resided at Taifa.



The prosecution said on June 20, 2022, the complainant together with a witness in the case, brought his boss to Kotoka International Airport to travel.



It said both the complainant and the witness met the accused person, who told the complainant that he also brought his passengers.



The prosecution said the accused person further stated that he worked at Mexico Embassy in Accra.



It said the accused person asked the complainant if he had a dream of travelling and the complainant said, his boss was at the States and that when he got the opportunity, he would love to join him outside.



The prosecution said the accused person assured and convinced the complainant that if he gave him GHC28,000.00, he could easily acquire Mexican Visa for him without any difficulty or stress.



It said the complainant became convinced and both exchange contact numbers.



The prosecution said on June 25, 2022, the complainant received a phone call from the accused person, which indicated that he had a slot from his workplace but he decided to give the said opportunity to the complainant to travel.



It said the complainant told the accused person that he was not having money, but he would inform him when he got some money.



The prosecution said on June 30, 2022, the accused person contacted the complainant again and told him that that was his chance and that he did not want him to lose the opportunity.



The prosecution said the complainant became convinced and decided to give it a try.



It said the complainant went and sold his car at a cheaper price and gave the GHS 28,000.00 to the accused person to secure the said visa for him.



The prosecution said the accused person after succeeding in taking the money gave a month to the complainant to come for his visa.



It said the complainant contacted the accused person after the expiration of the one month, adding that the accused person picked the call and assured the complainant to start his preparation toward the travelling and that everything was ready.



The prosecution said a few days later, the complainant called the accused person again, but his mobile phone was switched off and every effort made by the complainant to get the accused person proved futile.



It said the complainant, who became unemployed after disposing off his car kept on searching for the accused person at both embassies in Ghana and Airport but to no avail.



The prosecution said the complainant met a Senior Immigration Officer who worked at Airport (KIA) and gave the description of the accused as well as his picture to assist him get the accused person.



It said on January 6, 2023, the accused person was arrested at Kotoka International Airport by the Immigration Officer.



The prosecution said the Officer called the complainant and identified him as the one who allegedly duped him.



It said the accused person was subsequently brought to Nima Police Station where an official case was lodged.



The prosecution said during investigation, the accused person admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement and told the Police that after he collected the money from the complainant, he travelled to Kumasi to attend to his sick mother and that he had used the money to settle her mother's medical bills.



