Trader, carpenter in court for stealing raincoats and umbrellas

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A carpenter, Nii Tetteh Ashong and a trader, Kojo Adu have been arrested and are standing trial for stealing raincoats and umbrellas worth GH¢1480.



The incident which occurred at the Rawlings Park at the Accra Central Business District was reported to the police by a trader, Jamiratu Tackie Oblie whose goods were allegedly stolen by the duo.



According to a report by The Chronicle newspaper, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and stealing.



The court presided over by His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah admitted the duo to a bail of GH¢5000 with one surety each in addition to reporting to the police once every week.



On Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at around 12:30 am, the police arrested and retrieved 36 pieces of umbrellas, 26 pieces of raincoats and 2 lace materials from the suspects at the crime scene after a tip-off from some residents around Rawlings Park according to The Chronicle's report.



ABJ/WA