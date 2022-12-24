Trader, 32, jailed five years for unlawful entry, stealing

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: GNA

A 32-year-old trader, Prince Amoah, has been for jailed five years in hard labour for unlawful entry, damage and stealing by a Circuit Court at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.



He stole cash and personal belongings of one Fatala Hamdi, an Egyptian trader residing at Dormaa-Ahenkro, the complainant.



Amoah pleaded guilty but the court, presided by Mr Samuel Djanie Kotey, rejected the plea and convicted him.



Police Inspector (P/Inspt.) Emmanuel Asare, the prosecutor, told the court that the convict, a native of Dunkwa on-Offin, was a subordinate to the complainant and lived in the same apartment with him.



He said the complainant lodged a complaint at the police station that around 1900 hours on Thursday, December 03, 2022, he left the apartment in the care of Amoah and travelled to Berekum.



Upon his return at 0100 hours on Friday, he detected that Amoah had entered through the ceiling void on the veranda and damaged the bedroom ceilings to enter the complainant’s bedroom and stole GH¢100,000.00.



Other items he stole were an unregistered Apsonic zone-one motorcycle valued at GH¢9,000.00, one red royal motorcycle valued at GH¢7000.00, and some personal effects yet to be identified.



P/Inspt. Asare said about 1300 hours that Friday, the police gathered intelligence that Amoah was on board a minibus from Dormaa-Ahenkro to Kumasi.



“The police swiftly passed information to the police patrol teams along the Sunyani-Kumasi road and at Abuakwa, near Kumasi, Amoah was identified by one Saeed, complainant’s brother and, thus, arrested by the Abuakwa Police patrol team,” he said.



A spot search conducted on him revealed the exhibits that comprised an amount of GH¢23,057.60, six mobile phones, three bags, a pair of canvas, a pair of shorts, three boxer shorts and one shirt.



He was later conveyed to the Dormaa-Ahenkro Police Station and upon interrogation, Amoah admitted the offences and revealed that the amount of money he stole was about GH¢24,000.00.



The convict said he gave GH¢200.00 to suspect Collins Agyei to persuade him to ride one of the motor cycles to accompany him to Kumasi but Agyei refused.



According to the convict he spent GH¢745.00 on merry-making.



Amoah disclosed that he committed the crime alone but gave the two motor cycles to Collins Agyei because he did not know how to ride.



The police, led by the convict, went to Agyei’s house but he was not found and his whereabouts remained unknown.



After investigations, Amoah was charged and brought before the court while the police are still searching for Agyei to retrieve the two motor cycles.