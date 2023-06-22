Trade for Decent Work Project holds workshop on promotion of International Labour Standards in relation to a Just Energy transition

General News of Thursday, 22 June 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The ILO/Finland Trade for Decent Work Project Ghana and the Social Dimension of Ecological Transition of Nigeria are jointly pushing for the incorporation of international labour standards into the Just Energy transition strategies of the two West African countries.



The two countries have thus held a two-day tripartite session to develop the capacity of tripartite constituents and other state actors on Just Transition. The two-day training is also expected to enhance the capacity of the tripartite on international labour standards, decent work, and the Guidelines for a just transition towards environmentally sustainable economies and societies.



The world is gradually shifting from high-polluting fuels such as fossil to cleaner energies such as solar and wind. Despite the environmental sustainability potential, the shift brings, there are fears of reduced employment and revenue in developing economies.



At the UN Climate Action Summit in 2019, 46 countries – including Algeria, Benin, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria and Senegal – pledged to support a just transition by formulating national policies and plans for a just transition alongside scaled-up climate action



Speaking at the opening of the two-day workshop, the deputy minister for Employment and Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey noted that the meeting will identify the threats and opportunities associated with Ghana’s energy transition. He thanked the ILO and its partners for the cony=timeous support it has provided the ministry over the years.



He said the government is committed to implementing the findings and recommendations of the two-day meeting.



The national project coordinator of the Just Transition Project, Gideon Mankralo, revealed that moving from a brown to a green economy will have a negative consequence on employment. Just transition according to him, will therefore ensure that the net effect on jobs is mitigated.



‘Persons who were working in brown jobs are to re-skill, upskill, learn new trades or re-employed in other sectors. It will ensure that all these people are not left behind’



According to the National Project Coordinator of the Trade for Decent Work Project, Dr Akua Ofori Asumadu, the two-day session is expected to draw the nexus between Just Energy Transition and International Labour standards.



She revealed that, moving from brown to green does not mean that workers should lose their right t to social dialogue, minimum wage, bargaining rights and other right of work. All of these should not be lost when we transition. She added that regardless of how economies are greened decent work must hold.



A representative of the Ghana Employers Association, Kinsley Laah, noted that while the need to transition is urgent, the process must be such, that, workers rights are protected. ‘Integration of labour standards into green policies in paramount’. He noted that just transition must incorporate quality jobs.



He called social protection for sectors that will suffer the consequences of the transition.



The Trade For Decent Work Project is Funded by the Government of Finland.