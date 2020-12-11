General News of Friday, 11 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Trade and Industry Ministry blows alarm on new employment scam

The Ministry says it is not conducting a "Recruitment Interview and Oreintation"

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has issued a disclaimer, cautioning the public to ignore any news of a “Recruitment Interview and Orientation” for administrative officers purported to be emanating from its quarters.



The Ministry in a statement signed by its Acting Chief Director, Patrick Yaw Nimo, said an email purporting to be from ghanajobsltf@gmail.com is being used to invite persons to purchase E-Voucher Pins to attend the said “Interview and Orientation” starting on Monday, December 14, 2020 in all Regional Offices of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.



According to the Ministry however, the said employment scheme is a scam.



The Ministry states that it is not undertaking any such exercise and that any person who responds to such will be doing so at their own risk.



