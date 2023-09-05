Tracy Sarkcess guides young people on income generation at National Youth Investment conference

General News of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

The Brave Foundation, under the leadership of its founder, Mrs. Tracy Owusu-Addo, a renowned social entrepreneur and financial literacy advocate, has partnered with Re-Think Investment to organise the National Youth Investment Conference. The collaboration was orchestrated by Project Brave, which is dedicated to forging connections, inspiring, and empowering Ghanaian youth through practical training and economic advocacy.



The conference, which took place on August 26, 2023, at the Prof. Kofi Anyidoho Auditorium on the UHAS campus, focused on the theme 'Knowledge, Income, Impact’. The gathering sought to enlighten young participants on key areas including economics, finance, entrepreneurship, and investment.



Mrs. Owusu-Addo, founder and CEO of Project Brave, hosted the event. The August edition boasted a stellar line-up of speakers from diverse financial and entrepreneurial backgrounds. Notable personalities such as Hon Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, Eric Gershon Akoto of Hubtel, and Victor Ahinasi from We Connect Consult, shared invaluable insights. Their shared wisdom emphasised the crucial role of financial literacy in personal and community development.



The forum integrated interactive keynote sessions, expert-led panel discussions, and niche breakout sessions led by industry specialists. Topics spanned across sectors like investment banking, real estate, and technology, providing participants ample networking opportunities in a relaxed setting.



Mrs. Owusu-Addo articulated the conference's overarching goal: to equip the youth with the knowledge and skills vital for making astute financial decisions, embarking on entrepreneurial ventures, and playing a role in the nation’s economic progress. "Understanding the value of a long-term approach to financial health is paramount," she remarked, urging young individuals to recognise the advantages of early investments.



Hubtel, a foremost fintech and payment service entity, sponsored the conference. Their involvement aligns with their mission to recognise and invest in young trailblazers and intensify financial literacy campaigns. They also showcased how their platform can revolutionise one’s financial journey.



Attendees also enjoyed refreshments courtesy of Fan Yogo Ghana.



With over 200 participants, the National Youth Investment Conference made intricate economic theories and financial strategies accessible to its young audience. The sessions equipped attendees with a grasp of budgeting, savings, investments, debt management, and a myriad of essential financial competencies.