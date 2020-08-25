General News of Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Tractor driver trapped to death

Tractor driver Acheampong Krakye was trapped to death

Acheampong Krakye, a 41-year-old tractor driver met his untimely death on Monday when the tractor he was driving accidentally rolled over an embankment trapping him to death instantly in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.



Inspector Lawrence Addo of the Oti Regional Command of the Motor Transport and Traffic Division (MTTD) confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



He said the accident occurred this morning, when the tractor driver was pulling a load of cassava across a stream when the vehicle overturned and landed on him.



He said the body has been taken to Worawora government hospital for autopsy.



Some passers-byers wailed uncontrollably with the turn of events, when the Ghana News Agency arrived at the scene of the accident.

