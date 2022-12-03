You are here: HomeNews2022 12 03Article 1673741

General News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Tractor assembly plant to be established in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo (middle) presents a cheque to the 2022 National Best Farmer Akufo-Addo (middle) presents a cheque to the 2022 National Best Farmer

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akubila-Addo has revealed that Ghana will soon get a tractor assembling plant.

Akufo-Addo made this revelation while speaking at the 38th National Farmers’ Day celebration today at Koforidua.

He mentioned that plans are far advanced towards the establishment of a tractor manufacturing farm in Ghana.

Akufo-Addo said the initiative will help reduce unemployment and cost of tractors.

“Currently, I am happy to report that processes have been concluded towards the establishment of a tractor assembling plant in Ghana,” the president said in Koforidua.

“This will go a long way to reduce the cost of tractors and improve access to tractor parts and create jobs,” Akufo-Addo said.

