Tourism Ministry plants trees to commemorate Emancipation Day Celebration

The planting exercise served as a memorial landmark of the devastating coronavirus pandemic

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has engaged in a tree planting exercise to commemorate the 2020 Emancipation Day Celebration.



The planting exercise on the theme and sub-theme "Emancipation Our Heritage, Our Strength" and "Leverage Our Resilience: Black Lives Matter" respectively, was held at the Bunso Cocoa College in the Eastern Region.



Mr Frederick Adjei-Rudolph, Eastern Regional Director of GTA, at the ceremony announced that about 300 ornamental trees would be planted at the College to beautify the environment, aid afforestation and create a balance in the ecosystem.



He indicated that the planting exercise also served as a memorial landmark of the devastating Coronavirus pandemic adding that "as we nurture these trees, let us remember this period and resolve that, no matter what nature presents to us, we will always be resilient and survive."



He noted that trees provided oxygen for human survival and urged the citizenry to always plant them to replenish and balance the ecosystem if they do not want the last man to die as the saying goes “the last man dies when the last tree dies”.



The Regional Director showed appreciation to the Forestry Commission for providing all the seedlings of the trees and thanked the Bunso Cocoa College for their partnership, expressing hope that the trees would receive the best of care from the volunteer tree planters.



The Emancipation Day Celebration started with wreath laying ceremonies at the W.E.B DuBois Centre, George Padmore Research Library and Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, followed by a Virtual Panel Discussion on the theme via Zoom.

