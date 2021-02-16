Regional News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: GNA

Tourism Authority supplies chocolate products to Effia Nkwanta Hospital

The hospital received assorted cocoa products such as chocolate bars and Brown gold cocoa powder

The Western Regional Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority has presented chocolate products to the Effia-Nkwanta regional hospital as part of activities to mark the National Chocolate day celebration.



Mr. George Nkrumah Ansere, the Western Regional Manager of the Ghana Tourism Authority said the donation is to remind patients that they are been cherished.



He said cocoa has good medicinal components that act as an immune booster.



Madam Mavis Atta Gyamfi, a staff nurse, received the donation on behalf of the hospital and commended the Ministry of Tourism for the kind gesture.