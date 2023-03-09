Touch a Life Foundation donates oxygen cylinders to Tamale Teaching Hospital

Health News of Thursday, 9 March 2023

Source: Zuberu Aliu, Contributor

Touch a Life Foundation, an arm of the Quobby Asante Ministries on 6th March 2023 donated medical equipment to the Paediatrics and Child Health Department of the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



The equipment included five pieces of moveable medical oxygen cylinders, flow meters and a trolley.



Presenting the items to the hospital, Apostle Cleophas Asante explained how children who are oxygen dependent find it difficult to access other services within the hospital as a result of the lack of mobile oxygen cylinders.



"Mobile oxygen cylinders not being available makes it difficult to access facilities where analysis and assessment can be done."



Receiving the items on behalf of the Hospital, Prof. Allassan Abdul Mumin thanked members of Touch a Life Foundation for their support to the Hospital.



Prof. Abdul Mumin acknowledged the significance of the donation, especially how the oxygen cylinders will facilitate the movement of oxygen-dependent children to other facilities within the hospital.



"Those children who are critically ill and require oxygen to survive are only important that we have various means of moving them from one place to the other with oxygen supply."



Prof. Abdul Mumin called on the members of the Foundation to have a long-term partnership with the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



A member of Touch a Life Foundation and staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Hajia Rahinatu Abdul Salam called on everyone to assist the Foundation for it to provide continuous support to the Hospital.