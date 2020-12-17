General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Totobi Quakyi of the NDC perfect candidate to work at National Security - Tuffour

Ghanaian politician, Totobi Quakyi

A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Amoako Tuffour, has named Mr. Totobi Quakyi of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) as a perfect appointee for National Security boss.



Championing an agenda for an all-inclusive government, he said there are perfect candidates in the opposition NDC who be appointed in the next NPP government.



He believes Ghana must move away from the point where we only have appointees from the winning government when we could have others from the opposition to help develop the country.



He suggested there are brilliant young personalities in the NDC who could be brought into a pseudo cabinet meeting to help the government manage the country.



In terms, of National Security, he said there are certain names we shouldn’t miss and these names include Totobi Quakyi and Francisco.



These persons love their country and we have to look for them to help the government manage Ghana well.

