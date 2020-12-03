General News of Thursday, 3 December 2020

Totobi Quakyi issues rejoinder on dismissal of security operative who assaulted a soldier

Former National Security Minister, Totobi Quakyi

A former National Security Minister and Information Minister, Kofi Totobi Quakyi, has taken a swipe at the National Security and Information Minister over the dismissal of the security operative who assaulted a soldier, describing it as selective justice.



He is wondering why the same approach was not used in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election incident.



He has issued a rejoinder for Mr. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Mr. Albert Kan-Dapaah; current Information and National Security Ministers on the assault of the Soldier by National Security Operatives in broad daylight.



He said it was disturbing that a commission of enquiry recommendations were abandoned and not implemented.



To him, it was sad for the president to set aside the recommendations which could have helped punish the persons who assaulted innocent Ghanaians during the by-election.



