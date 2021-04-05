Totobi Quakye best placed to explain why Atta-Mills Library hasn’t been completed – Anyidoho

General News of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Supporters of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Cape Coast are lamenting what they describe as the neglect of the John Evans Atta-Mills Presidential Library by government.



The Library built in honour of the late President Atta-Mills was completed and inaugurated in 2016.



But the facility is fast deteriorating owing to its neglect.



Many well-meaning groups in Cape Coast including the opposition NDC have expressed disappointment at the continues closure of the library.



The party organized a cleanup exercise on Monday, April 5 to tidy up the premises



Former Spokesperson to Professor Atta Mills, Mr Koku Anyidoho has said the chairman of the Committee that ensured the construction of the edifice, Mr Totobi Quakye will be able to explain the reasons why the project has been left.



Mr Anyidoho told 3FM’s Komla Adom in interview that the contractor who worked on the project said he is owed 55 per cent of what was agreed on.



“It is quite worrying that that edifice is sitting out there in Cape Coast just getting rotten by the day Let me state for the fact that that project was funded by telcos, it wasn’t funded by the government



“As we speak now the contractor tells us that he was only paid 45 per cent of what was agreed on and so he is owed 55 per cent. I don’t know what the 55 per cent means in its quantum sense but what it is is that the contractor has not been paid what was due him and so he is holding on to the keys



“This is something that we all need to look into and get to the bottom of the matter. The chairman of the Committee at the time was Totobi Quakye and I am sure that he will be able to explain or give further details or for that matter if you get to the telcos we may get to the bottom of the matter. We must get to the bottom of the matter.”