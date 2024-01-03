Total economic recovery to take not less than 15 years – Prof Bokpin

General News of Wednesday, 3 January 2024

An economist, Professor Godfred Alufar Bokpin, has noted that Ghana’s economic woes are not over yet, therefore Ghanaians must be measured in their expectations.



According to him, even though some aspects of the economy may experience some levels of growth, total economic growth may take a while to happen.



He asked Ghanaians to brace themselves for the levels of growth that will happen.



"Let me tell you Ghanaians frankly that we are not out of it (economic crisis) yet. So that every Ghanaian will be moderate in their expectations in terms of how growth is going to turn out and how it is going to benefit Ghanaians. We can have growth at different levels.



"The economy can recover at different levels, but before it will benefit the ordinary Ghanaian, we need to maintain microeconomic stability for not less than 15 years," he was quoted by myjoyonline.com, to have said.



