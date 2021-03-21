Total coronavirus cases at KIA stand at 1306 – GHS

Health News of Sunday, 21 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that all international arrivals except children under 5 years of age undergo testing for COVID-19 on arrival at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



Total tested at the KIA since 1st September 2020 is 198,969 while total positive for COVID-19 stand at 1,306, the GHS said in a release on Sunday, March 21.



“Majority are non-Ghanaian citizens (757 or 58%) Males 818 (62.6%) and Females 488 (37.4%). Cumulative Positivity is 0.66%,” the release said.



Regarding the general COVID-19 situation, the GHS said there has been a gradual improvement in the cases.



“Active cases declined from over 8,000 to less than 3,500 over the past 4 weeks. Daily reported cases have declined from 800 cases to about 250 over the past 4 weeks,” IT said.



“Over 450,000 persons have had 1st dose of vaccination. Total of 89,682 cases detected and 970,048 (31,865/1M) tests done; Cumulative positivity rate (9.2% ) 85,761 (95.1%) discharges / recoveries, 725 deaths (CFR of 0.8%), Total active cases are 3,196 (4.1% ).”