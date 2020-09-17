Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Tortibo residents share water with frogs, as clean water source dries up

This dugout is the only source of clean water until it dried up

Residents of Tortibo, a farming community with a few palm wine tappers in the Pupuni electoral area of the Asuogyaman district of the Eastern Region of Ghana, say they are forced to drink from a frog-infested water source due to the unavailability and access to clean and healthy water in the area, CTV’s Gifty Aboagyewaa Okai has reported.



The village, which has a population of about 1,000 residents, had been depending on a dugout as the only source of clean water until it dried up.



The Dade Mantse of the area, Steven Teye, told Gifty Aboagyewaa Okai that “the clean water source has dried up and they are making arrangements to dig a well for potable water.”



He noted that the only water source left has been contaminated by frogs.



The residents indicated that the only borehole in the community also streams water with “a very bad taste and smell”, which has been the cause of the ill health of some people in the community.



The borehole water “turns reddish-brown” overnight, the residents noted.



The Assemblyman of Tortibo, Mr Jonathan Ayamboro, said he has been trying to get his people pipe-borne water but to no avail.



“I have been complaining about this for so long.



“They need pipe-borne water here.



“I will keep talking about it even if they get a potable source of water that is quite salty,” he said.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.