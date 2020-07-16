Regional News of Thursday, 16 July 2020

Torrential rain halts registration exercise in Sissala East

Two voter registration centres in the Sissala East Municipality could not register any applicants on Wednesday as torrential rain, which lasted about 12 hours, disrupted the exercise.



The registration exercise, which is in the third phase, in the Sissala East was hit hard by the rain and compelled the Electoral Commission to halt the exercise.



Mr Lulua Mohammed, the ECs returning officer of the Sissala East, told the GNA that the rainfall had affected the process in the Municipality.



He said the road from Tumu to Katinia was washed away by the long-lasting rains whilst in Pina, the rainfall kept residents away from coming to the polling stations.



He said EC was able to register only 123 persons across the 18 centres in the municipality and described the situation as unfortunate.



Mr Lulua noted that "apart from the rains, farming and other factors, the rest of the registrants may have shown up already but insisted the Commission would be there till the days were over.



Over 20 communities in the Sissala East municipality were cut off from Tumu after the concrete bridge on the feeder road that connects the communities was washed away due to the torrential rain.





