Torkornoo is sending a good signal to the General Legal Council – Maurice Ampaw

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has lauded Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornor for her stance in denying certain personalities the annual call to the Bar.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on August 1, 2023, the outspoken lawyer expressed his admiration for the Chief Justice, drawing a comparison to Justice Anin Yeboah, the previous chief justice and praising her for what he referred to as her commitment to maintaining high standards in the legal profession.



He added that Torkornor is a true disciplinarian who is determined to raise the bar of excellence within the legal community.



He further highlighted that he has personally encountered the chief justice during courtroom proceedings, which has given him insights into her character and principles.



“I am so proud of the current Chief Justice, her character is almost like Justice Anin Yeboah but I think Torkornor will be more than him, she is a disciplinarian. I mean I have encountered her at the bench so I know her. She is someone who is a disciplinarian who wants to raise the Bar. She wants discipline …she wants to mean that the Law fraternity is not all about learning. Your conduct and character count. For example, excuse me to say, a lawyer who does fraud, a lawyer who dresses anyhow, a lawyer who pierces his ears… there are dos and don’ts… don’t think the legal profession is cheap so anybody can go because he or she has passed. Your background and your activities will all be checked before you will be called,” he said.



Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo recently justified the decision by the General Legal Council (GLC) to deny certain personalities the annual Call to the Bar for stated reasons.



Speaking on the conduct of law students and lawyers in general at an event in Accra (July 31), in a clip has gone viral on Twitter, the CJ said she was surprised at the outrage that has often greeted the decision of the GLC.



“When somebody has behaved in a certain way and we say we cannot call the person to the bar, I was surprised at the furore that rose up concerning the call to the bar of certain people and I thought, like seriously?



“This is proper conduct for the legal sector? That is interesting. So, for you to come into the space of the legal sector, your conduct cannot be obscene and offensive, and you expect to be admitted, it doesn’t work like that. Your comments on social media, your ex parte communication for a judge is extremely critical,” she cautioned.







