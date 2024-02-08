Torgbi Fiti to grace Pan African Conference in Mali

Regional News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V is set to attend the International Conference of the Holders of the African Occult Knowledge in Bamako, Mali as a special guest.



He is attending the conference in his capacity as the President of the Forum of Kings and Traditional Rulers of Africa.



The conference scheduled for Saturday, February 10, 2024, at the Bamako International Conference Center (CIBC) alongside the African Artistic and Cultural Evening on February 11, at the Centre for Culture (Palaise de la culture) is been organized by the Pan-African Network of Mystical Science and Ancestral Heritage.



It is aimed at supporting efforts by transitional authorities to promote the African cultural heritage across the globe and to further promote peace and social cohesion among all people.



Participants from several African countries as well as from Europe, the USA, and Latin America are expected to attend the two-day event.