Torgbi Fiti inducted president of Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders of Africa

Regional News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of the Aflao traditional area, Torgbi Amenya Fiti V, has been inducted into office as the president of the Forum of Kings and Traditional Leaders of Africa.



This was at a colourful ceremony held in Lubumbashi, DR Congo.



Taking the oath of office, Torgbi Fiti said traditional authorities across the continent were important repositories of customs, traditions and heritage and should be accorded the importance and reverence they deserved in the affairs of the continent.



He said traditional authorities over the years have played a pivotal role in the settlement of disputes, shaping of national discourses and ensuring peaceful coexistence and security on the continent, which he noted were necessary for the forward march of the continent.



The Ghanaian royal pledged to work hand-in-hand with other executives and members of the forum towards the realisation of it's set goals, adding that he would use his new position to unite all traditional leaders on the continent in a bid to foster continental integration and development.



Also inducted into office alongside Torgbi Fiti were other executives of the Forum including, His Royal Highness (HRH) Andre Tchikaya of Congo Brazzaville, Vice President, HRH Peter Mumia of Kenya, General Secretary, HRH Aboubacar Seidick of Chad, Treasurer, HRH Tanyi Robinson of DR Congo, Organizer, HRH Munongo of DR Congo, Councilor and HRH Bajan of Mali, Councilor.



The Forum of Kings and Traditional leaders of Africa is an umbrella body of traditional leaders (including Kings, Queens and Princes) of the various sovereign traditional authorities who have come together to champion their own course.



The forum provides a platform for traditional leaders across the continent to exchange ideas and strategies and to discuss partnership opportunities with governments and key stakeholders on the continent.



Through these partnerships, traditional leaders are engaging other partners as agents of change in the areas of peace, security and continental integration and development.