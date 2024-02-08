Torgbi Fiti congratulates Asantehene on Sagrenti War memorial celebration

Regional News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: Leo Nelson, Contributor

Paramount Chief and President of the Aflao Traditional Council, Torgbiga Amenya Fiti V has sent a congratulatory message to the Asantehene and the people of Asanteman on the occasion of the 150th commemoration anniversary of the Sagrenti War.



The anniversary scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024, is on the theme: "Celebrating 150 years of the Sagrenti War; Honoring the heroes of Asanteman."



A statement issued by the Palace of Torgbiga Fiti said: "It is with deep reverence and admiration that I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire Asanteman on the momentous occasion of commemorating 150 years since the Sagrenti War.



The Sagrenti War stands as a testament to the indomitable spirit and resilience of the people of Asanteman in the face of adversity. It is a chapter in our history that embodies the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment of our ancestors to defend our land, culture, and sovereignty against external threats".



It added: "As we pause to reflect on this significant milestone, it is essential to acknowledge the invaluable contributions and sacrifices of those who fought bravely during this historic conflict. Among them, we are reminded of the tragic fate of Torgbui Korku Ahonor Fiti of Aflao, my esteemed predecessor, who was called upon by the British to sign a peace treaty to halt the despicable trade in human lives along our coast, only to meet his untimely demise at their hands in 1886.



The statement indicated that the story of Torgbui Korku Ahonor Fiti serves as a poignant reminder of the dangers our ancestors faced in their quest for freedom and justice. His ultimate sacrifice epitomizes the selflessness and heroism that characterize the spirit of our people—a spirit that continues to inspire and guide us to this day.



"It is said that a society that fails to honor its heroes is not worthy of their sacrifices. Therefore, as we gather to commemorate the Sagrenti War, let us not only pay homage to the brave souls who laid down their lives for our collective well-being but also reaffirm our commitment to preserving their legacy for future generations.



In celebrating the triumphs and tribulations of our forebears, we impart upon our youth the invaluable lessons of resilience, unity, and perseverance. We must ensure that the stories of our heroes are not consigned to oblivion but rather serve as a source of inspiration and guidance for all who come after us."



"As Paramount Chief, I am immensely proud to stand alongside my fellow Asanteman in honoring the memory of our ancestors and in reaffirming our shared commitment to upholding the principles for which they so valiantly fought, "the statement concluded.