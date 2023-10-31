Top socially-responsible companies win big at 10th GHACEA

General News of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Ghana’s most socially responsible brands, projects and people were recognized and awarded at the 10th edition of the Ghana Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards, GHACEA, held at the Marriot Hotel on October 27, 2023 and organized by the Centre for CSR West Africa.



The GHACEA, Ghana’s biggest and longest-running CSR Awards Scheme hosted senior business managers, CEOs, leaders of business associations, country directors of international development partners, representatives of government ministries and agencies and more than 30 leading media organisations.



Companies, projects and individuals that won at the 10th GHACEA are: CSR Award for Community Development (LUMIERE GROUP), CSR Award for Health (VODAFONE), CSR Award for Education (BLUE SKIES), CSR Greening and Environmental Protection (Ghana Garden and Flower Show by Stratcomm Africa), CSR Award for SDG Partnership (WORLD VISION), CSR Award for Youth and Disability Inclusion (RYTHM FOUNDATION), CSR SME of the Year (AMANEX), CSR Savings and Loans Company of the Year (ASA SAVINGS AND LOANS), CSR Consultancy of the Year (BLAY & ASSOCIATES), CSR Engineering Company of the Year (VICBENS ENGINEERING), CSR Hospitality Company of the Year (COCONUT GROVE BEACH RESORT), CSR Telecom of the Year (VODAFONE), CSR Bank of the Year (FIDELITY BANK), CSR Manufacturing Company of the Year (COCA COLA), CSR Aviation Company of the Year (DELTA), CSR NGO of the Year (WORLD VISION), CSR Project/Initiative of the Year (VIVO ENERGY GHANA), CSR Practitioner of the Year (SHIRLEY KUM, CSR MANAGER, VIVO ENERGY GHANA), CSR CEO of the Year (JULIAN OPUNI, CEO, FIDELITY BANK) and CSR Company of the Year (VIVO ENERGY GHANA).



GHACEA is regarded as one of the most stringent awards schemes in the West Africa sub-region. GHACEA Jury’s stringent criteria for measuring impact and evaluating entries include considering the number of CSR projects initiated or completed within the period under review, total reach or cumulative number of people impacted, suitability of project to beneficiary and community, satisfactory and positive feedback from beneficiaries, project outcome measurement versus baseline data, estimated project cost in relation to size of company or turnover, independent verification of project and alignment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



The Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the Association of Ghana Industries, AGI, Mr. Tsornam Akpeloo advocated that government should consider legislating that companies should convert and invest some percentage of their business taxation into social responsibility activities.



The Regional Chairman for the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industries, GNCCI, Mr. Kabutey Caesar called on other companies in Ghana to take inspiration from 10th GHACEA winners: “We encourage other companies to emulate the commendable corporate citizenship of these exemplary GHACEA winners and begin to do more for people and planet.”



Speaking to a section of the media at the 10th GHACEA, Shirley Kum, Corporate Communications Manager for VIVO Energy Ghana and winner of the CSR Practitioner of the Year 2023 said: “I am elated to have won the CSR Practitioner of the Year. And Vivo Energy Ghana is proud to have won the CSR Initiative of the Year and also crowned the CSR Company of the Year 2023. We dedicate these Awards to our customers and all our stakeholders. It is a testament that we are implementing the right projects and activities for the development of society.”



The Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA Ghana, Ms. Suzuki Momoko recounted how JICA has supported the GHACEA and the Centre for CSR, West Africa since 2011 and how the concept of social responsibility is entrenched in the Japanese business culture. She encouraged companies to do more for society.



The Director of Petroleum Upstream, Mr. James Yamoah, who sat in for the Deputy Minister for Energy and Petroleum, Hon. Herbert Krapa explained the efforts government is making at making energy more efficient, accessible, affordable and sustainable in Ghana. He called on the business community, especially energy companies, to continue to support government’s clean and sustainable energy agenda.



Co-Founder and Lead Project Manager of the Centre for CSR West Africa, Mr. John Kojo Williams said: “The Centre has been at the forefront of creating awareness and promoting CSR and sustainability in the region. Over the past 10 years, the Centre has developed sustainable strategies for companies and organized numerous forums, conference and awards schemes to help demystify misconceptions surrounding CSR and entrench sustainability practices among businesses and stakeholders in the sub-region.”



In July this year, the Centre organized the annual National CSR and Sustainability Conference at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. Leading socially-responsible organisations, companies and individuals attended.