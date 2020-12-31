General News of Thursday, 31 December 2020

Top government officials who lost their jobs in 2020

Carlos Ahenkorah, Vncent Sowah Odotei and Agyenim Boateng Adjei

Coronavirus brought serious complications, and with it came not only many deaths, but the loss of jobs.



The impact of the pandemic of the lives of many was immeasurable but others had their lots for other reasons; some ‘self-inflicted’, and others, inevitable.



Such was the case for some government officials whose appointments were terminated for various reasons.



GhanaWeb compiled a few of these and outlines them in this piece:



PPA Boss – Agyenim Boateng Adjei:



It was hit after hit from all sides and angles after the then boss of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Agyenim Boateng Adjei was found culpable by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) of conflicting his personal interests with the performance of his functions.



His woes began after he was exposed in an investigative piece by journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, as having sold government contracts to a company he was affiliated to; Talent Discovery Ltd. Which he established.



The exposé titled; “Contracts for sale” led to the dismissal of Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei. First, he was suspended in 2019. Then his contract as PPA Boss was terminated by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, after CHRAJ found him culpable after investigations in October 2020. He was then banned from holding any public office for the next five years.







As though that was not enough, the Ghana Institute of Procurement and Supply, which he belonged to, also suspended him as a member, over what they said was a ‘breach of Article 13 of GIPS’ Code of Ethics pertinent to conflicts of interest”.



Mr Adjei tried fighting back and threatened to sue CHRAJ after the ban, noting that there was nothing incriminating in their report.







Deputy Communications Minister - Vincent Sowah Odotei:



His ministerial appointment was revoked in the middle of the year, on April 6, 2020.



Very little information was given about the reason behind the decision which came from the presidency but the announcement was contained in a statement signed by Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin.



It indicated that Mr Sowah Odotei will have his position as Deputy Communications Minister occupied by former Deputy Health Minister, Alexander Kodwo Kom Abban who is also MP for Gomoa West.



Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah:



Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah resigned from office as Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry on July 3, hours after he admitted in an interview that he visited some voters registration centres in his constituency despite knowing he has tested positive for Coronavirus.



Despite his knowledge of his COVID-19 status, the lawmaker made an appearance at his constituency and was massively criticized for it.







He, however, mounted a spirited defence for his action, while insisting he did not err because he was cautious during his stay at the registration centres. This didn’t go well with a section of the public with many calling for his resignation.



They could not fathom why a public official would violate preventive protocols and refuse to accept his wrong. Prior to that, reports were rife the President had given Ahenkorah an ultimatum to resign or be fired.

