Too much pride ruining Kennedy Agyapong - NPP MP

Politics of Tuesday, 10 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie, the Member of Parliament for the Effiduase Asokore constituency, has urged supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong to advise him on his utterances, warning that his words may bring disgrace upon them.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on October 4, 2023, Dr. Afriyie expressed his apprehensions over Agyapong's statements, stating that the actions of the NPP flagbearer hopeful are leading the party astray.



He attributed Agyapong's controversial comments to excessive pride and a sense of self-satisfaction, which, in his view, are driving him to make damaging remarks about the party.



The Effiduase Asokore MP stressed that Agyapong's course of action and his choice of words are detrimental to the party's reputation and unity. He called for immediate intervention to address the situation.



"The things that Kennedy Agyapong is doing seem to reflect a sense of satisfaction and wealth, and he appears willing to disrupt things because of his claims that others owe him. Excessive business interests, ego, and pride seem to be leading my elder brother down a troubling path. I've told him directly that he must watch how he talks, but it seems his actions are causing concern within the party," he said.



Agyapong's recent assertion that NPP members have engaged in financial misconduct abroad also drew scrutiny from Dr. Afriyie. He suggested that if the Special Prosecutor were to investigate these allegations, Agyapong might find himself required to explain his claims.



"He claims that NPP members have looted money abroad. If today the Special Prosecutor calls him to investigate those who have looted money outside the country, Ken has to be ready because he will have to explain. So, the special prosecutor should let us know why Ken said that, because every day Ken is creating problems.



"Those following Ken should talk to him because if they don't take care, his utterances will bring disgrace to them later," he added.



Kennedy Agyapong will contest for the NPP flagbearership slot along with three other contenders, including Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis-Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the leader of the party.







AM/SARA



