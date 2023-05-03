Too much Executive power affecting corruption fight in Ghana - Emmanuel Wilson Jr.

General News of Wednesday, 3 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The chief crusader for the Crusaders Against Corruption- Ghana, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, has called on the government to decentralise power to ensure the fight against corruption in the country.



According to him, there are relevant laws and institutions that have been established to fight corruption but leaders of these bodies have failed to enforce these laws accounting for the rather slow feats in the corruption fight.



Emmanuel Wilson Jnr said that the executive bodies in the country have too much power and they control everything in the country and it is the reason why it will be very difficult for the country to fight corruption.



Speaking on Metro TV's Good Afternoon Ghana show, he said,



“It is important for us to have laws and regulations. If you want to fight corruption, you dont just have to leave to the conscience of people, whether those in power or citizens.



In fighting corruption, you ensure you build the relevant institutions and strengthen those institutions.



“The truth of the matter is, in Ghana as far as corruption is concerned, we have all the relevant institutions and laws fighting corruption. The problem is our inability to get leaders who are committed to ensuring these laws are enforced.



“If you want to fight corruption in this country, you do not centralize power, make sure power is decentralized,” Mr. Wilson Jnr said in an interview with Metro TV.



He also added that corruption should be seen as something that goes beyond partisanship so that the country can go back to the constitutional review commission report to strengthen the anti-corruption institutions in the country.



YNA/WA