Regional News of Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tong L/A Primary School battles furniture deficits and other problems

Some pupils of Tong L/A Primary School sitting on bare floors to study

Correspondence from Northern Region



Parents of pupils of the Tong L/A Primary School in the Karaga District have appealed to the Karaga District Assembly, the Member of Parliament, Mohammed Amin Anta, and NGOs to come to the aid of the school.



The Tong LA Primary School is confronted with numerous challenges including inadequate furniture, shallow holes on the floors of some of the classes, and, lack of door locks for the classrooms.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) chairman, Alhassan Kpan Naa, said the school is battling with furniture deficit, and as a result, the students are compelled to sit on the dusty bare floors to study.



He added that, most of the floors of the classrooms have developed shallow holes, exposing the students to the dusty surface.



He further stated that, most of the locks of the classrooms are spoilt, leaving the classrooms open to intruders after school hours.



Kpan Naa Alhassan said the PTA has informed the Karaga District Assembly about the situation but they have not responded yet.



“We are calling on our MP, Mohammed Amin Anta, the Karaga District Assembly, and NGOs to come to the assistance of the school." Kpan Naa Alhassan pleaded.





