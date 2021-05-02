'Tone down wealth acquisition and concentrate on upbringing of children' - Rev. Atisu tells parents

General News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: GNA

Parents have been advised to tone down wealth acquisition and concentrate on building their homes, especially upbringing of children.



Reverend Michael Atisu, Senior Pastor of Living Spring Assemblies of God, Ghana, Legon branch, noted that parents were chasing too much wealth at the expense of their homes and called for a change.



"As parents we have no idea as to what our children are watching or discussing in the advent of social media, issues of LGBQT+ among others and this must not be so,” he said.



Rev. Atisu was speaking at the Madina District Rally of JOY Fellowship, an auxiliary of the Women's Ministry of the Assemblies of God Ghana.



He was speaking on the topic, "Raising Children in the 21st Century and noted that some parents were not aware of the double character of their children and urged parents to "wake up."



According to him some children displayed nude pictures on the internet as a sign of confidence and raising them was a gradual process and not a one-time affair.



He tasked parents to have more time for them, pray with them and nurture them with the word of God.