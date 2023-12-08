Tomreik Hotel supports Asuogyaman District with relief items

General News of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: Tomreik Hotel

In a heartwarming display of solidarity and philanthropy, Tomreik Hotel, a luxury business hotel located in the buzzing city of Accra, has swiftly pivoted its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts to address the urgent needs arising from the recent dam spillage in Akosombo.



The management of Tomreik Hotel on Monday, 13th November 2023, presented relief items to the people of Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region of Ghana following a ‘Call for Help’ initiative led by Media General.



Mrs. Gertrude A. Wellington, the Human Resource and Administration Manageress at Tomreik Hotel shared the hotel’s commitment to contributing to making a positive change in society and helping fellow citizens in need. She conveyed, "following the Akosombo dam spillage, we have redirected our CSR to the call for help by Media General because we've realized how devastating the dam spillage has been to our fellow Ghanaians in the Asuogyaman District and parts of the Volta Region. This is our widow’s mite, and we are optimistic that it will go a long way to bring some relieve to the affected communities."



Mrs. Wellington further iterated that Tomreik Hotel, renowned for its comprehensive hospitality services ranging from luxurious accommodations to fine dining, conferences, fitness facilities, and more, has decided to wholeheartedly support the relief efforts by contributing essential toiletries and water supplies.



These contributions, she emphasized, are pivotal in meeting the basic needs for survival, underscoring the hotel's dedication to making a tangible, immediate impact in the affected areas. "We believe that as Media General is gathering partnerships from other individuals and companies, we will all come together and help contribute in one way or the other to ease their disaster.



This collaborative approach reflects a unified front against the aftermath of the dam spillage, showcasing the power of collective action in times of adversity” she expressed optimistically.



Receiving the items on behalf of Media General, Mrs. Gillian Heathcote, Head of 3 Foundation and Corporate Communication, expressed her sincere gratitude to Tomreik Hotel for recalibrating its CSR initiatives towards providing humanitarian assistance upon learning of the unfortunate events of the dam spillage.



She noted that the hotel aligning itself with the broader "Call for Help" initiative is a compelling example of corporate citizenship, emblematic of a deeply ingrained culture of giving back and making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by unforeseen calamities.



“This heartening display of support from Tomreik Hotel in the wake of the dam spillage serves as an inspiring reminder of the profound impact that businesses can have in nurturing the social fabric and advancing the greater good” she said.



Tomreik Hotel’s proactive response to the distressing situation reflects a deeper commitment to community welfare, aligning with the hotel's ethos to redefine hospitality beyond the traditional realms of accommodation and fine dining.