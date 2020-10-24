Politics of Saturday, 24 October 2020

'Tolon holds a special place in NPP’s history' – Sammi Awuku

NPP's National Organizer, Sammy Awuku

NPP's National Organizer, Sammi Awuku has informed residents of 'Tolon', a district in the Northern region of how important they are to the party.



According to him, the electorates need to vote massively for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because they have benefited well-enough under his rulership.



He added, retaining the current government means more developmental projects in the area.



“10 different villages have benefitted from the 1 village 1 dam Policy, 15 different communities have been connected to the National Grid and also benefitted from the government’s Planting for food and jobs, the Free SHS policy and many others. Tolon holds a special place in our party’s history especially looking at the special role played by the Late Tolon Naa, Alhaji Yakubu Taali who was Running Mate to the then Victor Owusu the Presidential Candidate of the PFP .. which is part of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition," Sammi Awuku said during his Nothern Regional tour.



He however urged the residents to vote for the party's parliamentary candidate for the area, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu.





