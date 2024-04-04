Tolon MP launches Soyalana Excellent Service Award scheme

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

The Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu, has instituted an award scheme to reward dedicated, committed, and hardworking individuals in the constituency.



The award scheme, dubbed “Soyalana Excellent Service Awards,” is to encourage dedication to service in all sectors of the economy, including agriculture, health, education, entrepreneurship, politics, and other developmental enterprises. The awards scheme also covers security services in the Tolon Constituency.



At the launch and maiden edition of the Soyalana Excellent Service Awards on Friday at the Tolon Community Center, fifty-five personalities from various sectors within the Tolon Constituency were recognized for their contribution towards the development of the area.



Some of the awardees received motorcycles, while others received HP laptops, TVs, and fridges.



The recipients of the maiden Soyalana Excellent Services Awards included former MPs, former DCEs, and senior citizens of Tolon.



Speaking at the event, Ahaji Habib Iddrisu said that the objective of the award scheme is to identify, recognize, and reward outstanding personalities within the Tolon Constituency for their dedicated services towards the development of the Tolon.



“Tonight is not just about recognition; it’s a celebration of the spirit of service, dedication, and the incredible impact that individuals from diverse backgrounds have made on the development and well-being of our constituency,” he said.



The Tolon MP, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in Ghana’s Parliament, emphasized that the maiden Soyalana Excellent Service Awards Night marks a pivotal shift from previous celebrations, saying, “In the past, we have focused on awarding various departments within our district assembly with essential tools and equipment, such as motorbikes and office supplies, to aid in the efficient discharge of their duties. We have also celebrated our teachers, awarding them motorbikes, fridges, and TVs in acknowledgment of their invaluable contribution to our community’s education as part of the activities marking our National Independence Day celebration.”



He noted that the award scheme intends to broaden the scope of rewarding individual excellence in service delivery.



“This expansion includes the introduction of lifetime achievement awards in public service and humanity, paying tribute to our deserving senior citizens who have dedicated their lives to the growth and prosperity of our constituency. This shift reflects our evolving understanding and appreciation of service and contribution, recognising that the development of our community is a multifaceted endeavour that transcends any single profession or department,” he added.



Alhaji Habib Iddrisu urged the constituents, especially the youth, to emulate the examples of the awardees for their selfless dedication toward the development of Tolon.



The former MP for Tolon, Abdulai Salifu, who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event, thanked the incumbent MP for the recognition.