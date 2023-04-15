Toilet space use as dorm: Akufo-Addo’s record in education embarrassing– Apaak

General News of Saturday, 15 April 2023

Source: kasapaonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of neglecting education.



This comes on the back of a video in circulation in which toilet spaces are converted into dormitories for students.



In a statement by the lawmaker, he noted that the move is a result of the government's lackadaisical attitude towards education in the country.



“It’s only under this reckless and corrupt President Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP government that toilets are converted to accommodate students in a secondary school.



“I just got the videos below from GHANASCO in Tamale. Unthinkable, most shocking. President Akufo-Addo must bow his head in shame. The issue of inadequate residential and academic space is only one of the many challenges bedeviling effective teaching and learning in our Secondary schools,” Mr. Apaak stated.



He continued: “Other challenges remain inadequate furniture, inadequate and unwholesome food, erratic academic calendar with students spending more time at home than in school, overworked teaching and non-teaching staff.”



The deputy ranking member on Education Committee in Parliament stated despite the huge challenges confronting the education sector the government still engages in profligate spending.





“Many are not aware that the government since the inception of the fSHS policy is yet to remit a pesewa to cover library and ICT fees. Yet these fees are included in the basket of what government says is free.



“The NPP must be severely punished at the 2024 polls for the dissipation of our resources to the detriment of the future of our nation.



“What is more important, using our resources to fund a personal pledged cathedral, jetting in luxury jets, sharing Covid-19 funds to party and government officials or funding education?



“The record of the Nana Addo/Bawumia NPP government in the education sector is most embarrassing. The levels of damage and retrogression will take years to fix.”







