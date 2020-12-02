General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: Class FM

Toilet contractors chase Akufo-Addo for money; threaten to vote against him

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

A group calling itself New World Contractors Association of Ghana has said if the Akufo-Addo government does not make payments due its members, they will “advise themselves in the upcoming elections”.



A statement issued by the group indicated that its members were contracted by Ghana First Company Limited, in collaboration with the various MMDCEs, to build ultramodern toilet facilities across the country.



The association said the government was aware of the various projects but the contractors have not been paid for their services.



“Indeed, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has claimed credit for a number of our projects in his infrastructure tracker. However, efforts by contractors to retrieve monies owed us have proved futile,” the statement read.



They accused the government of conspiring with their employer to deny them their due.



“We see that the government has remained insensitive to our plight. The action of the government has made us believe that it is in bed with Ghana First Company; if not, how can the company threaten to sue a whole government if it pays the aggrieved contractors?” they wondered.



“The communities where these projects are dotted are suffering because they do not have places of convenience, as the existing ones were razed for our projects. How can sanitation be enhanced with this cruel stance adopted by both the government and the Ghana First Company?” the contractors further questioned.



Describing the government as “insensitive” to their plight, the contractors, together with their families, workers and the beneficiary communities numbering over 3,000 voters, therefore, threatened to “advise themselves in the upcoming elections”.



Read the full statement below:







Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.