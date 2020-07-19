General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Source: GNA

'Togolese' who attempted to acquire voters register put before court

File photo

A 35-year old man believed to be a Togolese has been granted bail by a Tema Magistrate Court for attempting to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



The court presided over by Mrs Akosua Anokyewaa Adjepong granted him bail in the sum of GH¢ 6,000.00 with two sureties after pleading not guilty to an electoral related offence.



Elvis Kweku Saglah, the accused, was arrested on Wednesday at about 1630 hours by some men perceived to be National Security operatives who were present at the Assemblies of God church registration station One at Ataa Saki, Nmlitsakpo Electoral area of the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality in the Greater Accra Region.



Saglah was initially given a police enquiry bail by the Kpone District Police but was re-arrested on Friday when he reported to the station in line with the bail condition.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Donnie Saglah, a relative of the accused, said Saglah was a Ghanaian, born to a Ghanaian father, the late Mr Mensah Saglah, who hailed from Anloga in the Volta Region.



The relative further explained that the accused was however born in Togo because his late mother was a Togolese adding that he grew up and schooled in Togo but he was brought to Ghana by some foreign investors in 2009 to work and had since remained in Ghana.



“He is a Ghanaian and must be treated with some dignity, "he added.



The GNA observed on Monday that, relatives and friends of the accused stormed the Court ready to testify to his Ghanaian nationality but the case was adjourned to July 27, 2020.

