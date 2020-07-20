Crime & Punishment of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: GNA

Togolese weeps over 10-year jail term for defilement

A gavel

A Togolese national on Monday, July 20, 2020, wept uncontrollably after an Accra Circuit Court sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment for defiling an eleven-year-old girl in a hotel room at Kisseman in Accra.



Kelvin Agbenorvi, charged with defilement, pleaded not guilty.



However, the Court presided over by Mrs Christina Cann found him guilty at the end of the trial.



Soon after the court had delivered its verdict, Agbenorvi broke down in tears.



Prosecuting, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Agnes Boafo said that the complainant is a teacher residing at Kisseman with the victim.



DSP Boafo said the complainant's house is located in a hotel name withheld at Kisseman and the convict worked in the same hotel as an attendant.



He said on March 24, this year the convict lured the victim into one of the hotel rooms, undressed her and defiled her.



The Prosecution said whiles in the act the complainant's son who was a witness in the case entered the room but the convict walked him out.



DSP Boafo said the complainant’s son on March 30, this year informed the complainant who then questioned the victim who confirmed the incident.



She said a report was then lodged with the Tesano Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service and accused was nabbed.





