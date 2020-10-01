General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

Togolese govt lawyer for Volta secessionists tight lipped on level of engagement

Members of the separatists who ravaged some areas in the Volta region have been arrested

Martial Akakpo, the Togolese government lawyer hired by Volta secessionist groups to represent them in the International Criminal Court at the UN has confirmed being approached by the persons.



Independent checks by GhanaWeb at the Martial Akakpo and Associates law firm disclosed that the renowned Togolese lawyer has agreed to pursue the agenda of the Western Togoland secessionists.



Mr Akakpo, however, declined to divulge any further information when asked to provide more details on the level of engagement, noting that, “at this time we have no comment.”



On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Togolese media, Focus Info, reported that Association of Civil and Professional lawyers’ (SCP) Martial Akakpo has agreed to represent the secessionist group.



This was after Member of Parliament of the North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa whose area had been hit hardly by the secessionists, proffered that the suspects were of Togolese descent based on intelligence gathered.



31 of the suspected Western Togoland secessionists who were involved in atrocities in the Volta region are facing prosecution after they rounded up by security agencies.



The activities of the members of the secessionist groups have widely been condemned by several stakeholders with government describing them as criminalities which will be dealt with accordingly.



Meanwhile, finally reacting to the developments, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the secessionists will be dealt with.



According to him, he is very calm at whatever is going on in the Volta Region because institutions are in place and are working assiduously to bring normalcy to the region.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has also added that there will be no negotiations with the Western Togoland secessionists, noting that when arrested, they will be made to face the full rigours of the law for their criminal acts.





