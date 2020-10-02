General News of Friday, 2 October 2020

Togoland crisis: Security analyst, diplomatic consultant offer varied solutions

A security analyst and a diplomatic consultant have offered to President Akufo-Addo opinions which they believe constitute the appropriate strategies to dealing with the Western Togoland situation which is degenerating into a crisis.



Taking turns on the Big Debate on Angel FM’s ‘An?pa B?fo?’ Morning Show on Thursday, October 1, 2020, Paul Boateng, a security analyst and Farouk Al Wahab, an International Diplomatic Consultant offered what they consider as the right solutions to tackling the crisis.



The point of departure in the debate was the kind of tactics they believe the Government of Ghana should adopt in dealing with the crisis; while Paul Boateng opined it was necessary to open negotiations with them, Al Wahab on the other hand argued that it would be best for the Government of Ghana not to engage the secessionists.



Paul Boateng urged the Government of Ghana to hold peace talks with the Western Togoland activists and their parent body, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) to help prevent further chaos in the Volta Region.



He however opined that this did not mean that government was under compulsion to swallow hook, line and sinker proposals the secessionist will present on the negotiation table.



“Ghana has reached a certain level and as a member of an evolving global world where it is not practical to impose and force a particular group or person to do something against their will, it will be of utmost importance for the government to engage the secessionist group”, Mr. Boateng said during the debate on what Government must do to contain the aggrieved Western Togoland secessionist on Angel FM’s ‘An?pa B?fo?’ Morning Show.



He argued during the debate that things will not augur well for Ghana if the government uses brute force to cause them to submit to the laws of Ghana.



“But if we say that we are going to use force, then things won’t work out for the country because there will be an escalation of the conflict,” he said.



Mr. Boateng further added that the country will not be happy with the turn of events if the group is forced into submission.



He however blamed the intelligence agencies in Ghana for the escalation of the situation in the Volta Region as according to him, the situation could have been averted if they had acted early.







Responding to this submission, International Diplomatic Consultant, Farouk Al Wahab, said he does not see the need for government to engage the secessionists adding that they don’t deserve recognition from the state.



He added that he has failed to understand the grievances of the secessionist group adding that ‘there was no agreement between Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and the Secessionist Group because Ghana formerly recognized as Gold Coast was ruled by the British (Colonial Masters) as at the time of the 1956 plebiscite’.



To him, this group lacks the four basic characteristics of a state.



“The secessionist group have not been recognized in the media landscape, there are no existing missions that have been tried by them, they have no property [land, oil, gold, human resource] in possession and there have never been a situation in Ghana where Ghanaians would say they want to move to Western Togoland. So what right do they have to say they are a secessionist group demanding independence?







“I want to use the opportunity to clear this, we don’t have anything like secessionist group on the land of Ghana. Ghana does not have any group that is recognized internationally or anywhere called Secessionist Group, Homeland Study Group Foundation”, he stated.



According to him, the confused speeches of the media, the state communication apparatus, the security analyst and the security community has paved way for the self-acclaimed Secessionist Group, Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) to have their way.



“No agreement document as we speak now have been proven by the Papa Vi-led Secessionist group, HSGF except what they speak with their mouth”, Farouk AL Wahab said.



