‘Togo jeans reshuffle’ – Sam George reacts to appointment of K. T. Hammond, others

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has taken a swipe at the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government's latest ministerial appointments.



, President Akufo-Addo, on February 7,2023; appointed Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) as the minister-designate for Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the minister-designate for Food and Agriculture.



Other appointments the president made are Stephen Asamoah Boateng, for the Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Osei Bonsu Amoah as Minister of State for Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also appointed a Deputy Minister-designate for Trade and Industry.



Reacting to this in a tweet shared on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Sam Geroge posited that the appointment was nothing to write home about.



“Togo Jeans Reshuffle. Tweeeeeaaaa!” the tweet the MP shared read.



These new appointments by the president, which were announced by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, come following the recent resignations of Alan Kyerematen as Minister of Trade; Afriyie Owusu Akoto as Minister of Food and Agriculture; Ebenezer Kojo Kum as Minister of Chieftaincy as well as the sacking of Charles Adu Boahen as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.



The appointment is, however, subject to parliamentary approval.



Togo Jeans Reshuffle.



Tweeeeeaaaa! — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) February 7, 2023

