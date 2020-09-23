Regional News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Source: GNA

Togbe Kotoku commends Peace Council, calls for more engagement

Togbe Kotoku XI, the Paramount Chief of Kpenoe

Togbe Kotoku XI, the Paramount Chief of Kpenoe, has commended the National Peace Council (NPC) for efforts at maintaining and promoting peace in the country ahead of the December 7, general elections.



He also called on the Council to intensify its engagement with relevant stakeholders to ensure peace before, during and after the elections.



A press statement from the traditional area, signed and issued by Togbe Kotoku XI and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said “a few months ago, there were apprehensions and fear of the unknown” following intra and inter-party conflicts and issues concerning the creation of new voters register and vigilantism.



“But the direct and indirect interventions by the Peace Council and other stakeholders are gradually reducing the tension to pave way for a peaceful, free and fair general elections.



“Whilst applauding all and especially, the Peace Council, for the efforts, I think it is necessary to urge the Council to hold more engagements with Chiefs, the Electoral Commission, Political Parties and the media for a good end to the political season,” the statement said.



It said such engagements would address concerns and help build confidence in the electoral system and discourage people from engaging in violence.



“The media especially must be engaged regularly and trained on peace reporting so that they will stop conveying insults to the citizenry and focus on developmental issues.”



Conveying insults, the statement said, would only put politicians at loggerheads and endanger the relative peace in the country.



It said the country needed peace to undertake many development projects and advised chiefs to speak the truth to politicians and encourage them to address concerns of sanitation, potable water, bad roads and lack of electricity.





