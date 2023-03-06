Togbe Afede’s grand arrival at for Volta Independence Day

General News of Monday, 6 March 2023

The Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and the president of the Asogli Traditional Area arrived at the 66th Independence Day Celebrations in Ghana in grand style.



In a Rolls Royce decorated with pennons, Togbi Afede XIV arrived escorted by his entourage and security details.



While one of his traditional escorts held the umbrella, Togbi, clad in a brightly coloured Kente cloth walked majestically to his seat.



Togbe Afede is one of many prominent personalities including President Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Bawumia and the King of Anlo, Awomefia Togbi Sri III.



Togbe Afede XIV the former President of the National House of Chiefs. He is also an alumnus of the University of Ghana and holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.



