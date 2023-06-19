Togbe Afede may be the only person who has employed more Voltarians than me - Kennedy Agyapong

Politics of Monday, 19 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party, has proclaimed himself as the largest private employer of individuals hailing from the Volta Region in Ghana.



As a Member of Parliament for Assin Central and a successful businessman, Agyapong asserted that the only person who could possibly surpass him in this regard is Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the Asogli Traditional Area.



"I am yet to find out who is making those propaganda, but I will give Togbe Afede the benefit of the doubt. Maybe he is the only person who has employed more Voltarians than me. However, I am still in the process of verifying this because, out of the 7,158 workers I employ, 827 are from the Volta Region," he stated during his campaign stop in the Hohoe Constituency.



Kennedy Agyapong was addressing allegations of being anti-Ewe, which is the predominant tribe in the Volta Region.



While speaking to the delegates in Hohoe, the flagbearer hopeful dismissed the accusations and emphasized his strong connections to the people of the Volta Region.



"I want to inform you today, amidst the ongoing propaganda that Kennedy Agyapong doesn't like Ewes. If you don't know, let me tell you. My wife is from Adidome, and I am glad the minister is here. In fact, before I speak, please clap for me. Do you know why I am asking you to clap for me? I have given you four beautiful, intelligent daughters, and they have all attended the best universities in the world," he confidently stated.







GA/DO